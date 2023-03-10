Accessible van, with equipment worth thousands, stolen from St. Louis Park apartment
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – Police in St. Louis Park are asking for the public's help to locate an accessible van that was stolen, containing two wheelchairs and a power assist device.
The van – a light blue 2004 Honda Odyssey, with Wisconsin plates – was stolen from an apartment building's secured underground garage, located on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
The vehicle was stolen sometime between March 6 at noon and March 7 at 10:30 a.m.
The vehicle belongs to 27-year-old Alex Mitchell, according to his roommate, who reached out to WCCO to spread the word.
"This is a huge issue for [Mitchell], because the van is accessible and had a bunch of the equipment he uses to be independent," said roommate Adam Crotteau.
Crotteau says the equipment inside the van alone is worth more than $7,000.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call police at 952-924-2618.
