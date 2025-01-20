Watch CBS News
Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis faces another setback after glass-throwing incident

By Kirsten Mitchell

MINNEAPOLIS — Acadia Cafe, the historic Cedar-Riverside music venue in Minneapolis, is no stranger to adversity. After 17 months of rebuilding from a bus crashing through its front window, the business is now facing another challenge. 

Forrest Welliver, the manager of Acadia Cafe, said on Saturday night, a customer, upset over a cover charge, threw a soda bottle through the window. The cold temperatures combined with scattered broken glass forced the venue to cut the night short.

"We were on pace to have a very successful evening, and unfortunately, it was just derailed," Welliver said. "In their frustration, they decided to throw a soda bottle through the window, and that kind of cut the night short."

For now, the window is covered as they await permanent repairs. In 2022, a University of Minnesota bus crashed through the building, causing significant damage. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, but it took months for the business to reopen. 

Despite these challenges, Welliver is focused on rebuilding Acadia's business and ensuring the venue remains a staple of the local music scene. 

"It's definitely been difficult to get that regular routine business. So many of our fan favorites, because we were closed for so long, have moved to greener pastures," he said.

Acadia Cafe has a new bar, an updated menu and live shows nearly every night. 

"Music venues and small stages are closing more than they are opening, so we're doing everything we can to keep the music alive, keep the community engaged, and build a sense of camaraderie," he said.

Despite the tough circumstances, Acadia Cafe is not backing down. With its new offerings and dedication to the community, the venue is ready to face whatever comes next.

"We stay optimistic. Every setback is just an opportunity to do things better here," Welliver said.

