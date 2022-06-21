About half of Minneapolis to see reduced yard waste pickup

Minneapolis--- About half of Minneapolis residents will have to wait longer for yard waste pickup.

The city of Minneapolis announced it's switching yard waste pickup from a weekly pickup to every other week for some residents. The reduced schedule is due to "staffing issues", according to a release on the City of Minneapolis website.

The change will impact three areas in Minneapolis:

• South: east of I-35W.

• Southwest: south of Minnehaha Creek

• Northeast: south of 22nd Avenue NE.

Residents who don't live in these areas will continue to have weekly pickups.

The city says residents in the affected areas might have a new day for yard waste pickup, and it could be on a different schedule from recycling pickup. Information about pickup days is located on this map.

City spokesperson Sarah McKenzie told WCCO, "only areas collected by City Solid Waste and Recycling employees are affected by the change ... [The city] has a collection contract with Minneapolis Refuse Incorporated for half of the city and by contract their collection of yard waste will remain weekly."

The new changes took effect on June 20.