Aaron Rodgers leaves Jets' opener against Bills with apparent ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Aaron Rodgers was injured on his fourth snap in his debut with the New York Jets, needing to be carted from the sideline with an apparent ankle injury Monday night.

The Jets later announced x-rays were negative, but that he would not return. Zach Wilson replaced him.

Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd and sat on the MetLife Stadium turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments, but needed help getting to New York's sideline.

The 39-year-old Rodgers was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined -- and then sat on a cart. Halfway to the locker room, he hopped off the cart and limped inside.

