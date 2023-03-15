A sign of spring: Preparations underway for home opener at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS -- While things begin to wind down at spring training in Florida, work is underway to make sure the ballpark is ready to welcome the "boys of summer," regardless what kind of weather we're getting in Minnesota.

The varying weather can make it more difficult for Head Groundskeeper Larry Divito to make sure the field will be in pristine condition come the home opener. The Twin Cities has seen more than 80 inches of snow this winter - and there's more on the way that the team will have to clear before season starts.

Overall, it's a lot to juggle. The field does have a heating system, but Divito clarified that it's mostly about making sure the footing for the players stays consistent on the ground.

"I sit out here and I watch the game and I'm looking at the ball and I'm looking at their feet more than anything," he said.

The real test will come about a week before the home opener. In order to make sure the grass is the right shade of green to pop on television screens, Divito said we'll need to see the sun for seven days in a row.

Until then, Divito's team will be hard at work making sure the field is not only aesthetically beautiful, but that it's also playable and safe.

The Twins host the Houston Astros in their home opener on Tuesday, April 6. It's a six-game, seven-day homestand that also features the Chicago White Sox.