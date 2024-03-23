A show that typically kicks off motorcycle season has riders lamenting this weekend's weather

The Donny Smith show typically kicks off the start of motorcycle season, this year not so much

ST. PAUL, Minn. — What is typically the start of biker season has gotten a bit of a curveball this weekend.

"For years, the Donny smith show has been the quintessential start of the riding season in the Midwest. It gets us started. We're all amped up," said Lyonel Gammon, a motorcyclist

But the Harley Hype and parts pulling revving up the excitement at the 35th annual donny smith bike show has to hit the brakes.

"But unfortunately mother nature really isn't dealing us that hand right now," said one Donny Smith show attendee.

Weather, that at this point, feels like spinning the wheel to see what we get next.

"We rode on Christmas day – now all of the sudden here we are Donny smith show, ready to go, and a snowstorm is coming. It's kind of this weird dichotomy," said Lyonel Gammon,

So after months of winter riding the bikes are taking a break to start spring. These riders say their only hope Is it doesn't last for long. Or - that it would have happened earlier.

"We need the water, it's a necessity of life, but God I sure wish it would have hit us in January."