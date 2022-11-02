Severe RSV season we're seeing could make the flu season even worse

MINNEAPOLIS -- The flu season is expected to be more severe than normal this year, and doctors are asking everyone to get vaccinated now.

That's because the flu season started earlier this year, happening simultaneously with our current, rough RSV season.

"Just around 2 weeks ago, my almost 2-year-old got diagnosed with RSV, and it was probably one of my worst parenting weeks I've had yet. She had a really miserable experience with it. Terrible fever, totally down for the count," said Sarah Schuh, a Wayzata mom, who is just getting back to some normalcy in her life after a long week of taking care of her sick toddler, Charlotte.

RSV has been spreading to kids nationwide since the start of October. Flu season typically starts in January and February, after RSV season, but health systems are seeing flu cases happening already.

"We expect the flu season will be more challenging this year," said Caroline Njau, the Chief Nursing Officer at Children's Minnesota.

Njau says this flu season will be similar, if not worse, than RSV this year. She says that's in large part due to COVID masking and distancing becoming less common than it was over the last 2 years.

"With the guidelines relaxing, the spreading of those viruses will occur," said Njau, " I think our bodies, too, did not see these viruses, and so our immunity has changed."

Njau the best protection is the flu and COVID booster vaccines, which she says adults and kids should be getting now, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Now is the time, because it will take about two weeks for the flu shot to be effective in helping with that immunity we all need," said Njau.

Schuh stayed healthy the entire time her daughter was sick, and credits getting her flu shot early.

"I felt really good knowing, 'Ok, at least I have some protection,'" said Schuh.

Kids older than 6 months are eligible for the flu vaccine. Eligibility for the COVID booster varies by age and vaccine maker.

Click here to see if you're eligible for the COVID booster.