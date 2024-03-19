A national championship is within reach for Gopher wrestler Isaiah Salazar

MINNEAPOLIS — A wrestler at the University of Minnesota will soon be competing for the national championship.

Senior Gopher wrestler Isaiah Salazar says his mind changes during wrestling matches.

"I think it does go blank in essence," said senior Gopher wrestler Isaiah Salazar. "I'm focused on the task at hand. I'm more focused on what I'm feeling. So I'm not focused on what I'm doing. More of like a feel. What position do I see. A guy's moving [and] what he does."

Salazar won the Big Ten championship last week, earning the first Gopher conference crown since Gable Steveson in 2022.

"I heard the crowd roar," said Salazar. "I saw the coaches in the corner. I saw Curtis [Simondet]. Then I go back to running to the team. Getting bombarded with love and excitement. It was really cool to see."

A senior from Colorado, Salazar became one of five Minnesota wrestlers to ever win Big Ten titles at the 184 weight class. That group includes Gophers head coach Brandon Eggum.

"Winning a Big Ten title is like winning a national title," said Eggum. "It's really just as difficult. And it's a rare opportunity for guys. So, to see him go out and compete so well, it's something he'll own forever. It's pretty amazing. I know he's put a lot of time and work in. And we knew he was right there. So to capture that moment last week was pretty cool."

The national championships start on Thursday. Salazar is the No. 2 seed, riding a 15-match win streak.

"The best guys in the nation are gonna be there. Everyone has the same goal at the end of the day," Salazar said. "It's just a matter of having that mind over matter over them, I guess, is what's going to drive me to be my best."

The ultimate goal is within reach and already envisioned.

"In order for that to be achieved, you have to believe it yourself," said Salazar. "People can believe it for you, but it doesn't do you much good if you don't believe it yourself."