A much needed outreach center will open its doors

ST. PAUL, Minn. — From the unsheltered to the elderly and people dealing with addiction, A St. Paul church is opening doors to it's new community center.

For years a structure in St. Paul was used as a machine shop but now it has a new mission and purpose as Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church's community center.

"I prayed for God to give us a building so we can do outreach ministry," said Rev. Dr. Steven Daniels Jr. the Senior Pastor at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

For years Senior Pastor Steven Daniels, Jr says he has been wanting a way to connect with community.

Daniels say this community center is for anyone who needs help, not just members of his church. All are welcome here.

"All churches are made up from the community, it's the community that makes the church," said Rev. Dr. Steven Daniels Jr. "And so if you have to carry out the mandate of God and be fair you got to give back to the community."

This facility is needed. St. Paul has seen a surge in gun violence, increase in the number of unsheltered people and a need for mental health help. Daniels hopes this spot will be where people chose to connect with resources.

Latrese McCain will oversee this operation. The food shelf named after her father.

"They closed down a food shelf about four blocks from here and this way now by having this kind of fill that gap in this area," said Decaon George English.

He was the first to spot the 37-hundred square foot building, and with people struggling with food insecurity in his community, he took the idea of purchasing the place to Rev. Daniels.

Now there is space for groups to meet. And tables of clothes, for those in need.

A step in the right direction for a church hoping to help community meet the needs of the most vulnerable.