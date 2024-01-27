A motel transformed to help the homeless

A motel transformed to help those who need it most

MINNEAPOLIS — A local motel in South Minneapolis is now serving a different purpose.

Metro Inn Motel was purchased by Agate Housing Services, a non-profit working to end homelessness.

Six days ago, they welcomed their first residents.

The 38-rooms will be for single adults earning the lowest income with rent ranging from $400 to $550.

WCCO's Ubah Ali connected with Travoi Tuttle as he was moving in, Saturday afternoon.

"Walking into this home is a shock because I haven't had a home for years," Tuttle said. "It is very hard being unhoused."

After going from shelter to shelter, Tuttle got the break he was praying for.

"The right people got in my path as my case workers are now, I see the results of help," he said.

Tuttle's case workers helped him secure a place of his own at Metro Inn Motel.

As he unpacked his truck, into his room, he smiled and said how wonderful having a bed feels like.

Property manager Sarah Byers says Agate is meeting a specific need by helping people transition from being unhoused to a stable home.

"How are you supposed to come up with 2 months of rent and a security deposit when you barely feed yourself," Byers said.

Residents not only have a place to call their own when they move in, they have a community ready to help them along the way.

From Richfield Methodist Church preparing these welcome kits, to a local bakery dropping off goodies. Residents are getting a warm welcome from their neighbors.

"Adding that extra community with an affordable place to live is a recipe for success," Byers added.

The motel is almost at full capacity despite only opening up six days ago.