A man who stole a French Bulldog pleaded guilty to theft
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A man who stole a dog from a family's front stoop pleaded guilty to theft on Friday.
Christopher Brigham, 24, stole a three-year-old French bulldog named Pablo on May 9.
RELATED: Maplewood family holding out hope stolen dog will be returned: "We want our baby back"
Brigham's sentencing is set for Dec. 12.
The other person charged, Chanessa Gipson, 34, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.
Both Brigham and Gipson are St. Paul residents.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.