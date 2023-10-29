Watch CBS News
A man who stole a French Bulldog pleaded guilty to theft

By Johnny Kahner

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A man who stole a dog from a family's front stoop pleaded guilty to theft on Friday.

Christopher Brigham, 24, stole a three-year-old French bulldog named Pablo on May 9.

Brigham's sentencing is set for Dec. 12. 

The other person charged, Chanessa Gipson, 34, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.

Both Brigham and Gipson are St. Paul residents.

