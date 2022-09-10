"A lot of pride": Fans gather ahead of Minnesota Vikings home opener

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Saturday before Vikings Sunday is when the out-of-town fans gather.

"The home opener's always the most exciting game. We're all coming back to get together for the first time," said Joe Lamonte from North Carolina.

A group of about 200 at Corner Bar is an eight-year tradition.

"There'll be some Green Bay Packer fans here," said LaMonte. "We'll let them in because we need a few people to pick on today. But it's all in good fun and we do it for a great cause."

For the Minnesotans, tailgate lots will be open, but the metro transit is an option too. Trains come every 15 minutes. If you stay after the game, the last ride leaves at 11:30 p.m.

"We're going to have people at the stations who can point you in the right direction, tell you where you need to go, tell you how to pay your fare if you need to do that," said Metro Transit spokesperson Drew Kerr. "So there's gonna be somebody there's gonna be somebody there to help you along the way if you've never done this before and you're trying it for the first time."

One of the biggest pregame festivities will be the Mitchell Tenpenny concert at Commons Park, which is free to the first 7,000 fans.

The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. when plenty of people rooting for both sides will see the season start.

Daniel Pavlakis and Michelle Ridgley are in town from Reno, Nevada for their first trip to the Bank. Both their dad's rooting interests determined theirs. There is disagreement in the house when the games are on.

"He just gets mad because the Packers always win," said Ridgley. "No that's not true," said Pavlakis, laughing.

Now keep in mind, U.S. Bank Stadium is completely cashless, so bring your plastic. Pregame drinks and food will be served here at the Longhouse starting at 10:00 a.m., and that's right across the street from U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Lot of optimism. A lot of pride. And really looking forward to a great season," said LaMonte.

Minneapolis police say it will have increased patrols tomorrow for the Vikings and Twins games.