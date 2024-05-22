71-year-old man died after crash between ATV, car

LANGOLA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 71-year-old man died after a crash between an ATV and a car.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the crash on the 17000 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest around 2 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, responders found the 71-year-old driver of the ATV with critical injuries. They provided first aid but the man died at the scene. The 54-year-old driver of the Mazda was not injured.

According to investigators, the driver of the Mazda swerved in the road to avoid hitting a cat. He drove for a short distance on the shoulder before returning to the roadway. That's when he saw the ATV for the first time in front of his car. The driver says he attempted to stop but couldn't before hitting the ATV.

Investigators say they didn't suspect impairment. The crash remains under investigation.