911 dispatcher helps Minnesota girl safely stop car after mom suffers medical emergency while driving

By Steve Swanson

CBS Minnesota

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — A 911 dispatcher coached a 13-year-old girl on how to safely stop the vehicle she was riding in after her mother became unresponsive behind the wheel in north-central Minnesota.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office says the girl called 911 on the night of Sept. 28 while she and her 54-year-old mother were traveling on Highway 200 near Kabekona, just northwest of Leech Lake. The girl told the county dispatcher she couldn't get her mother to slow down.

The dispatcher called for first responders to head to the area, and then instructed the girl on how to take over steering and slow down the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says the girl was able to bring the vehicle safely to a halt, and her mother was soon transported to an area hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical emergency.

Steve Swanson
Steve Swanson is a web producer at wcco.com. A 20-year WCCO veteran, Steve was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 11:16 AM CST

