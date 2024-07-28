Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

911 calls in Polk County being diverted to Norman County due to phone line issues

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in Polk County say all 911 calls are being diverted to another county due to issues with their phone lines.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it is "currently experiencing problems with our emergency and non-emergency lines."

 While the sheriff's office addresses the issue, 911 calls are being diverted to the Norman County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County said non-emergency calls can go to its alternate line at 218-289-1537. The sheriff's office did not give an estimate on when its lines would be in service again, but said it would notify the public when they are.

Polk County is in northwestern Minnesota.

