91-year-old man killed in Highway 10 crash in Becker
BECKER, Minn. -- A 91-year-old man was killed in a crash in Sherburne County Monday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 1:10 p.m. along Highway 10, at the intersection with Edgewood Street.
There, authorities say a Hyundai Tucson and a Chrysler Pacifica collided.
The passenger of the latter was killed, and the driver, an 89-year-old woman, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both occupants of the vehicle were from Becker.
The driver of the Hyundai Tucson, a 25-year-old man from Thief River Falls, was not seriously injured.
Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved, and all parties were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.