91-year-old man killed in Highway 10 crash in Becker

BECKER, Minn. -- A 91-year-old man was killed in a crash in Sherburne County Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 1:10 p.m. along Highway 10, at the intersection with Edgewood Street.

There, authorities say a Hyundai Tucson and a Chrysler Pacifica collided.

The passenger of the latter was killed, and the driver, an 89-year-old woman, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both occupants of the vehicle were from Becker.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson, a 25-year-old man from Thief River Falls, was not seriously injured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved, and all parties were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation