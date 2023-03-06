Watch CBS News
9 people rescued from ice sheet on Lake Pepin

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

RED WING, Minn. – Three children and six adults were rescued from an ice sheet on Lake Pepin in the Mississippi River Sunday.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says the group was fishing near Maiden Rock, Wisconsin when the ice they were on broke away from the landing at about 6:30 p.m.  

Goodhue Co. Sheriff's Office

Crews used airboats to rescue the group. No one was hurt. Deputies spent Monday recovering an ATV, a snowmobile and fishing gear from the lake.

The sheriff's office is warning anglers that a combination of recent rainfall and swift currents are rapidly deteriorating ice conditions, and they are advising people to keep motorized vehicles off the ice.

