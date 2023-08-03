$8K bike stolen out of Minneapolis garage part of growing trend, city and police say

Follow these tips to keep your garage burglar-proof

MINNEAPOLIS -- An $8,000 bike, gone in a matter of minutes.

Garage thefts are a troubling new trend across the city, according to both the City of Minneapolis and its police department.

"Costs about as much as some vehicles do. It's a hard thing to watch walk right out of your garage," said Mike Hardenbrook.

Hardenbrook said his Yeti mountain bike was gone seemingly in an instant Tuesday.

Hardenbrook had run inside to charge his phone and order food. Ten minutes later, his bike, custom-built for endurance racing and rides with his three kids, was taken away.

If only he'd just shut his garage.

"It just was a lapse in judgment. I had been on a long ride, my mind was cloudy, I was in a rush," said Hardenbrook.

In an email to residents, the City of Minneapolis acknowledged the jump in garage burglaries, where items like tools, lawn equipment, and in Hardenbrook's case, bikes, were taken from inside.

People often get in through a garage service door.

"You know, maybe by chance somebody does spot my bike," said Hardenbrook.

Mike said he's offering up to $500 for whoever returns his bike.

"Even if you're the person that took the bike I don't care I just want the bike back," said Hardenbrook.

Here are all the tips provided by the City of Minneapolis: