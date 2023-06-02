Watch CBS News
88-year-old driver killed in Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed an 88-year-old driver in Buffalo late Thursday evening.

The crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. along Highway 25 at the intersection with Catlin Street.

According to investigators, a Chrysler Crossfire and a Buick Envision collided in the intersection. The driver of the former, Karl Blomgren, of Buffalo, was killed in the crash.

Two people were in the other vehicle, and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

