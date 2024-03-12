Watch CBS News
87-year-old woman killed, teen injured in northern Minnesota crash

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

TACONITE, Minn. — An 87-year-old woman is dead and a teenage boy is injured after a two-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred late Monday afternoon on Highway 169 near Lawson Avenue in Taconite, which is just northeast of Grand Rapids.

The state patrol says the 87-year-old driver in a 2021 Chevy Equinox failed to yield to oncoming traffic when crossing the highway on County Road 15. A driver in a 2004 Jaguar X-Type traveling northbound on the highway then T-boned the Equinox.

The driver of the Equinox, an 87-year-old Taconite woman, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 16-year-old boy from Nashwauk, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby emergency room. 

There were no other injuries or people involved. The state patrol says the crash involved an unbelted occupant.  

First published on March 12, 2024 / 7:55 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

