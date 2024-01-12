Watch CBS News
80-year-old dies after truck goes through ice on Mille Lacs Lake

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

MILACA, Minn. — Authorities say a man died after his truck fell through the ice on Mille Lacs Lake Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. near the MSA Flagship Inn, according to the county sheriff's office.

A 911 caller told authorities that a truck had gone through the ice, along with a person. Crews found a body floating in the water; the person was wearing a floatation device.

The 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Richard Gadbois, of Isle.

The sheriff says the ice was only about 6 inches thick. Authorities say that ice should be more than a foot thick before driving a truck out onto it, at least 13 inches and up to 17.

"Our hearts are prays go out to the family of Richard as they process this loss," Sheriff Kyle Burton said in a statement.

