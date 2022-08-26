8-year-old girl on bike struck, killed by pickup truck

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities have identified an 8-year-old girl who was struck and killed while riding a bicycle with her mother earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday evening just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.

Police say that the girl was struck by a driver in a pickup truck. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide and booked at the Scott County Jail. He has since been released from custody. No charges have been filed.

On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Chayanne Aiyana Rios. She died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries. The medical examiner characterized the death as accidental.