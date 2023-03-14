Watch CBS News
8 displaced by south Minneapolis house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eight people have been displaced after a house fire in south Minneapolis overnight.

The fire happened on the 3600 block of Park Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Crews responding to the scene found smoke coming through the roof of the two-and-a-half-story home.

Ultimately, two alarms were called on the fire, which was found to be in the walls and the ceiling of the attic.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross has been summoned to help the six adults and two children who lived in the home.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 8:17 AM

