78-year-old dead after rear-ending semi-truck in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- A 78-year-old man is dead after troopers say he rear-ended a semi in Superior, Wisconsin on Saturday.

A crash report says both vehicles were heading east on Highway 2 around 1:35 p.m.

The 78-year-old man crashed into the back of the semi before hitting a light pole and landing in the front yard of a home nearby.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The State Patrol is not releasing his name until his family can be notified, but they do say he is from Superior.

The semi-truck driver involved was not hurt.