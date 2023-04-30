Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

78-year-old dead after rear-ending semi-truck in Superior

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

78-year-old dies after rear-ending semi
78-year-old dies after rear-ending semi 00:27

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- A 78-year-old man is dead after troopers say he rear-ended a semi in Superior, Wisconsin on Saturday.

A crash report says both vehicles were heading east on Highway 2 around 1:35 p.m.

The 78-year-old man crashed into the back of the semi before hitting a light pole and landing in the front yard of a home nearby.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The State Patrol is not releasing his name until his family can be notified, but they do say he is from Superior.

The semi-truck driver involved was not hurt.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 10:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.