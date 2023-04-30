78-year-old dead after rear-ending semi-truck in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. -- A 78-year-old man is dead after troopers say he rear-ended a semi in Superior, Wisconsin on Saturday.
A crash report says both vehicles were heading east on Highway 2 around 1:35 p.m.
The 78-year-old man crashed into the back of the semi before hitting a light pole and landing in the front yard of a home nearby.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The State Patrol is not releasing his name until his family can be notified, but they do say he is from Superior.
The semi-truck driver involved was not hurt.
