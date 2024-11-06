76% of Minnesotans voted in 2024 election, secretary of state estimates

What do people from Minnesota, Wisconsin think of the election results?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota secretary of state's office announced on Wednesday that early estimates indicate voter turnout in the state of about 76% for the 2024 general election. This figure is an unofficial estimate until the canvassing boards meet to certify results.

The secretary of state's office said that nearly all of Minnesota's election results were published online by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Those results included votes from polling places and absentee/mail-in ballots.

Over 1.2 million absentee and mail-in ballots were cast in Minnesota, according to the Secretary of State website.

"All over the state, we heard about voters excited to get out and make their voices heard before and on Election Day," said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. "Minnesotans proved once again that we are committed to our communities by showing up at the polls."

A 2023 law change extended the deadline for receiving absentee ballots by 5 hours. That caused a results to come in later than in years past.

"I am deeply grateful to our committed, professional local election officials who worked tirelessly through Election Day and overnight diligently following state laws and local procedures to ensure Minnesotans had a free, fair, accurate, and secure election," said Simon.

The turnout for the 2024 general election fell short of the 2020 turnout — where voter turnout was nearly 80% — but did exceed the 2016 turnout of about 74%.