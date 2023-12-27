72-year-old dives into improv at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

At age 72, Steve Buechler is diving into the world of improv

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — As we age, we often hear about the importance of diet and exercise.

But what about something a little lighter?

We've all heard the expression "use it or lose it," and Steve Buechler, he takes that to heart.

The 72-year-old recently enrolled in a beginner improv class at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

"Actually I got into it because I'm a cancer survivor," said Buechler.

Buechler's cancer survivor support group tried improv together and it got him hooked.

"Its like taking you brain to the gym for a workout but it's more fun," said Buechler.

Buechler's not far off in his assessment. He's about to start a class designed by improv instructor, Stevie Ray.

According to Ray, improv uses a very safe method of breaking patterns and introduces different ways of thinking. In some cases, it's even been shown to improve mental acuity, memory and simple socialization.

The benefits of learning improv don't stop at earning laughs from a crowded room of strangers.

"For older folks, as I've been called, I think it's especially appropriate," said Ray. "There's a lot of talk about social isolation these days. Aging can bring a lot. The loss of my wife, she passed away earlier this year. The skills with improv help you connect with people."

Ray also wants people to know that they shouldn't shy away from improv because they've never done it before.

"An old improv master I've worked with said, 'we've all done improv because we've all been a kid in the sandbox, you be the dragon and I'll be the knight,' said Ray. "That's all improv is. Everybody's done it, they just forget and they get on with life and the older you get the more important it is to get back to the sandbox."

There's a science to improv, and for Ray there's only one rule to follow.

"If you try to be funny it doesn't work. Try to be genuine, try to be real and the work itself produces humor," said Ray.

For Ray, he's excited to have students like Buechler. In fact, Buechler isn't even the oldest student he's ever taught.

"Yeah the oldest student was 93 and she could outtalk me, she was fabulous," said Ray. "At a certain point what's it going to hurt? What are they going to do, take away your birthday?"

For Ray, improv isn't just a passion but his lifestyle.

"I encourage anyone who is mentally healthy to never let normal transactional relationships pass by without an opportunity to do something different," said Ray. "One of my favorite things to do if I'm in a store with a grumpy clerk or a clinic with a grumpy nurse is to say I'm going to make them smile."