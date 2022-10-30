70-year-old found unresponsive in pool at senior citizen center

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Police say a 70-year-old man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a senior citizen center Friday evening.

Officers with the Northfield Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway at 5:49 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, others at the scene were removing the man from the water. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The senior center, FiftyNorth, closed Saturday after the incident, according to its website.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office will assist NPD with the ongoing investigation.