Watch CBS News
Local News

70-year-old found unresponsive in pool at senior citizen center

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Oct 29, 2022
Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Oct 29, 2022 01:10

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Police say a 70-year-old man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a senior citizen center Friday evening.

Officers with the Northfield Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway at 5:49 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, others at the scene were removing the man from the water. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The senior center, FiftyNorth, closed Saturday after the incident, according to its website.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office will assist NPD with the ongoing investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 11:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.