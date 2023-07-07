7 Republican AGs threaten Target over Pride merchandise
MINNEAPOLIS – Seven Republican attorneys general sent words of warning to Minnesota-based Target about their Pride merchandise.
The retailer drew the ire of conservatives with their children's clothing items during Pride month.
In a new letter, those AGs claim the clothes may violate their state's "child protection laws." It didn't make clear what they want to company to do.
Target had pulled some of the clothing line after they say their workers were threatened last month. They didn't respond to WCCO News' request for comment.
NOTE: The attached video is from May 24, 2023.
