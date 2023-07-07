7 Republican AGs threaten Target over Pride merchandise

LGBTQ+ leaders voice concerns as Target pulls some Pride merch following threats

MINNEAPOLIS – Seven Republican attorneys general sent words of warning to Minnesota-based Target about their Pride merchandise.

The retailer drew the ire of conservatives with their children's clothing items during Pride month.

In a new letter, those AGs claim the clothes may violate their state's "child protection laws." It didn't make clear what they want to company to do.

CBS

Target had pulled some of the clothing line after they say their workers were threatened last month. They didn't respond to WCCO News' request for comment.

