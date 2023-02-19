Watch CBS News
7 dogs unaccounted for after residential building fire in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews in North Minneapolis battled a fire that damaged a residential building Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said in a tweet that firefighters laid lines at a fire in a two-and-a-half-story residential building on the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue North around 10 p.m.

The owner of the home told MFD that seven of her 10 dogs are not accounted for as of 10:39 p.m.

Residential fire on the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue North in Minneapolis CBS

One firefighter had to be evaluated by paramedics on the scene.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

