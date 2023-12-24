Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

68-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Park Rapids

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 24, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 24, 2023 01:04

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — A 68-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened along Highway 34 in Park Rapids, northwest of Brainerd.

Investigators say that the victim, identified as Willard Pietela, was taken to the hospital following the crash, but was pronounced dead of his injuries.

The driver cooperated with investigators and returned to the scene.

WCCO has reached out to State Patrol to see if they'll be recommending charges for the driver, and will update you when we learn more.

Eric Henderson
eric-henderson-2.jpg

Eric Henderson is WCCO and CBS Minnesota's web content manager. He has won three Emmy Awards, as well as an Edward R. Murrow Award. Aside from overseeing the digital product, Eric has also written extensively on film and media.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 9:12 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.