68-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — A 68-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in northern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened along Highway 34 in Park Rapids, northwest of Brainerd.

Investigators say that the victim, identified as Willard Pietela, was taken to the hospital following the crash, but was pronounced dead of his injuries.

The driver cooperated with investigators and returned to the scene.

WCCO has reached out to State Patrol to see if they'll be recommending charges for the driver, and will update you when we learn more.