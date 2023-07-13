66-year-old Albert Lea man drowns in Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Authorities in Albert Lea say a man in his sixties is dead after drowning late Thursday morning.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a person drowning at the Edgewater boat landing on Fountain Lake just before 11 a.m.

An officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was already on the lake and arrived at the scene of the drowning almost immediately.

The officer began search efforts in an area approximately 20 feet east of the dock, where the water is reported to be about 8.5 feet deep.

Officers from the Albert Lea police and fire departments began dive searches in the area upon arrival. Additionally, the sheriff's office and police department responded with boats.

Using side imaging technology, authorities were able to locate the victim one hour into their search.

The victim has been identified as Matthew Jay Anderson, 66, of Albert Lea.

The sheriff's office says one member of the Albert Lea Fire Department was injured during the search when he was stuck with a hook from one of the bottom drags.