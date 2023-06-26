$650M investment aims to spread broadband internet access across all of Minnesota

by Katie Fongvongsa, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota is set to get more than $650 million from the federal government to meet its broadband connectivity goals, thanks to funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

According to Gov. Tim Walz's broadband task force, roughly 200,000 Minnesota homes and businesses don't have access to the basic standard set by FCC. An estimated 92% of Minnesota is connected at broadband speeds, but bridging that final gap will be a challenge, as it's more costly. Currently, the FCC Universal Service Funds charges fees for those who don't have access and use landlines.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have been working towards establishing the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act through bipartisan legislation for those in rural, underserved communities.

"With this federal funding we will reach every corner of Minnesota by bringing needed high-speed internet access to schools, homes, and health care centers," Klobuchar said.

This is expected to provide "economic opportunity, education, and health care that comes along with internet access," Smith said.

The funds are coming from President Joe Biden's "Internet for All" initiative, which is working with $42 billion overall.

Walz signed $100 million into the latest legislative session. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said Minnesotans will benefit from being able to connect to broadband.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Office of Broadband Development are expected to work together. They will grant the funds and providers will install broadband into those rural communities by 2026. Elected officials and industry leaders hope this money -- coupled with state investments -- will help Minnesota bridge its digital divide.