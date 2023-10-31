61-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing intersection

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis say a 61-year-old pedestrian died two days after he was struck by a car while crossing an intersection.

Bion Hopkins, 61, was hit on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South on Tuesday evening. A Ford Fusion had been traveling north, and though the driver tried to avoid hitting Hopkins, swerved and hit him along with an unoccupied car.

Hopkins was taken to the hospital, but died on Thursday.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and is cooperating with investigators.