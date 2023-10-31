Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

61-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing intersection

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 31, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 31, 2023 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis say a 61-year-old pedestrian died two days after he was struck by a car while crossing an intersection.

Bion Hopkins, 61, was hit on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South on Tuesday evening. A Ford Fusion had been traveling north, and though the driver tried to avoid hitting Hopkins, swerved and hit him along with an unoccupied car.

Hopkins was taken to the hospital, but died on Thursday. 

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and is cooperating with investigators.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 10:02 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.