60 Ways To Volunteer During WCCO & Xcel Energy Day Of Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- WCCO and Xcel Energy are gearing up for a very special day of giving back. Mark Saturday, Sept. 7 on your calendars for our Day of Service.

Xcel is asking others to take part in a day of volunteering along with its employees.

Over 1,400 people are expected to volunteer on 60 different projects.

The Day of Service is on Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There are some age requirements depending on the type of service you sign up for. There are also service opportunities planned for cities in Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

On a beautiful day along the Mississippi River, the banks were lush and green thanks to volunteer efforts last year. In 2018, volunteers took part in Xcel's Day of Service to plant Cottonwood trees along the river to help with the significant loss of ash trees due to the Emerald Ash Borer.

Xcel has done a Day of Service for seven years, but this will be the first one that is open to the public along with its employees. Other past projects have included packing up food, gardening, and packing backpacks for children in need.

"We wanted to have that opportunity to be with other Minnesotans who have that spirit to get out double team this and see what we can accomplish together," Xcel Energy president Chris Clark said.

In 2018 alone, Xcel Energy employees volunteered more than 45,000 hours of their time at more than 240 nonprofits. This year, WCCO is partnering with Xcel to spread the word that you can get involved and take part in a day of volunteering.

Here is a link to the 60 projects included in the Xcel Energy Day of Service.