6 years after murder, friends and family of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy​ still search for answers

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

6 years ago: Jonathan O’Shaughnessy murdered in Richfield
6 years ago: Jonathan O’Shaughnessy murdered in Richfield 00:40

RICHFIELD, Minn. – Monday marks six years since the murder of 24-year-old Jonathan O'Shaughnessy

He was shot on his way home from a street dance in Richfield on July 3, 2017.

His family and friends gathered Monday at his memorial bench to remember him. His mother, Cynthia Kuntz, described him as a generous and loving person.  

oshaugnessy-anny-vo-4p-wcco3n3i.jpg
CBS

While no one has been arrested for the murder, his loved ones still have hope that one day there will be justice.

"We're at six years. How much more do we have to suffer and not know any answers?" Kuntz said.

Family and friends volunteer together often in Jonathon's honor. Most recently, they collected shoes to raise money for Pet Haven and Funds2Orgs.

