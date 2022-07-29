6 people arrested after sex trafficking sting in Stillwater, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Six people are in custody and four victims were recovered after a sex trafficking sting in Stillwater and St. Paul.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and sex trafficking task forces conducted an operation on Wednesday and Thursday, during which time they chatted with several suspects on social media while posing as minors or sex buyers.

They then arrested the suspects when they arrived at an arranged meeting place.

Six people between the ages of 21 and 47 were arrested. All of them have been charged or will be charged in the coming days.

"While this operation is over, our work goes on," said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. "We will continue to pursue and arrest these criminals who exploit and victimize our children for sex."

To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222. Victims can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.