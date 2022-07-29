Watch CBS News
Crime

6 people arrested after sex trafficking sting in Stillwater, St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 29, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 29, 2022 01:07

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Six people are in custody and four victims were recovered after a sex trafficking sting in Stillwater and St. Paul.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and sex trafficking task forces conducted an operation on Wednesday and Thursday, during which time they chatted with several suspects on social media while posing as minors or sex buyers.

They then arrested the suspects when they arrived at an arranged meeting place.

Six people between the ages of 21 and 47 were arrested. All of them have been charged or will be charged in the coming days. 

"While this operation is over, our work goes on," said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. "We will continue to pursue and arrest these criminals who exploit and victimize our children for sex."

To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222. Victims can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.