Watch CBS News
Crime

6 Morrison County Jail inmates treated for overdosing while in confinement

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 13, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 13, 2023 01:14

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. -- Six inmates at Morrison County Jail were treated for overdosing while in confinement.

The county sheriff's office says the incident happened Saturday evening. Officials were summoned when alerted to an unresponsive man in the cell block.

That person was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital for treatment. At the same time, five other inmates began showing signs of potential overdose. They were treated with Narcan and taken to the same hospital for evaluation.

The six inmates were eventually cleared and sent back to the jail house.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections has been notified of this incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police did not say what drug the inmates may have been overdosing on.  

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 12:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.