6 Morrison County Jail inmates treated for overdosing while in confinement

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. -- Six inmates at Morrison County Jail were treated for overdosing while in confinement.

The county sheriff's office says the incident happened Saturday evening. Officials were summoned when alerted to an unresponsive man in the cell block.

That person was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital for treatment. At the same time, five other inmates began showing signs of potential overdose. They were treated with Narcan and taken to the same hospital for evaluation.

The six inmates were eventually cleared and sent back to the jail house.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections has been notified of this incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police did not say what drug the inmates may have been overdosing on.