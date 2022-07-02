6 monkeypox cases now confirmed in Twin Cities, MDH urges awareness

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota health department has identified a total of six cases of monkeypox in the state.

The cases involve adults who live in the Twin Cities area, who traveled recently or had direct contact with someone who traveled. No one has been hospitalized, and the people are recovering.

The health department believes that cases of community spread could pop up soon, reflecting similar patters in areas outside of Minnesota. Officials believe not everyone with monkeypox has sought testing or treatment, and they worry that infections could spread unless people seek medical care.

"While our current cases are associated with travel outside Minnesota, we expect we will soon see cases among people who have no travel history or contact with someone who did, indicating that spread within social networks in Minnesota is occurring," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield.

Monkeypox is spread by close skin-to-skin contact with a rash, scab, or other bodily fluid. Symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, swollen glands and fatigue. It's less infectious than other diseases like COVID-19, measles, chickenpox, and influenza. It can sometimes be mistaken for a sexually transmitted disease.

Most people with monkeypox recover on their own. It usually takes two to four weeks to recover, the health department says.