6 in 10 suffer from "paperwork panic," survey finds

/ CBS Minnesota

A new survey of Brits shows six out of ten people suffer from "paperwork panic," which is to say they hate filling out any kind of forms.

The survey shows people often put off dealing with insurance policies, filling out paperwork for their doctor, booking a dentist appointment or making a will.

"It is worrying to see that one in four have experienced problems, such as stress and worsening health, as a result of putting off admin tasks," says Katie Wadey from Simplyhealth, which commissioned the research.

