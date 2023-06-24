Watch CBS News
70,000+ people without power in metro area

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of June 24, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of June 24, 2023 01:12

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over 70,000 people in the metro area are without power on Saturday afternoon.

The Xcel Energy outage map reported 786 power outages around 12:30 p.m. That number increased to 936 by 1 p.m. The majority of the outages were recorded in the west metro, specifically around Minnetonka and Jordan.

Crews are on the scene and working to restore power, the company said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more details.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

