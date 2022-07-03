5 years later, relatives still waiting for answers in Richfield man's murder

5 years after their son's murder, family still pleading for answers

5 years after their son's murder, family still pleading for answers

5 years after their son's murder, family still pleading for answers

MINNEAPOLIS -- This weekend marks five years since the murder of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy. The 24-year-old Richfield man was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while walking home from a street dance in 2017.

On Sunday, friends and family gathered in Richfield at O'Shaughnessy's memorial bench. His mother, Cynthia Kuntz, urged people with information about her son's death to come forward.

"We wonder, how do people live with themselves," she said. "No body's come forward. Why are we still waiting at five years."

The case remains active, with a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.