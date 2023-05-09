Watch CBS News
5-week run of "Hamilton" generated nearly $42M for downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – The Broadway hit "Hamilton" has been a smashing success for business in downtown Minneapolis.

The show just finished a five-week run at the Orpheum. Hennepin Theatre Trust reports the musical generated nearly $42 million in revenue for the area. That's from more than 100,000 theater goers.  

People visiting from across the state and region dined at restaurants and stayed at hotels around seeing the show.

In addition, large stage productions like "Hamilton" employ nearly 100 local stagehands, musicians, hair and wardrobe professionals, as well as merchandise sellers.

