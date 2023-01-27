Watch CBS News
5 Twin Cities chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five Twin Cities chefs are in the semifinals for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Shawn McKenzie from Cafe Ceres is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Four others are up for the Best Chef Midwest:

  • Ann Ahmed from Khaluna
  • Christina Nguyen from Hai Hai
  • Karyn Tomlinson from Myriel
  • Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen

The final nominees will be announced in March, with the winners announced in June.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 6:11 PM

