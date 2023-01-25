5 reasons why a family pet would benefit children
If you have kids, there probably comes a time when you hear the question: "Can we have a pet?"
Azure Davis, executive director of Ruff Start Rescue, shared with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers the five benefits a pet can have for family members. In no certain order, they are:
- Mental health
- Social skills
- Responsibility
- Activity
- Social awareness
Ruff Start Rescue has pets available for adoption. Click here for more information.
