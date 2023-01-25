Watch CBS News
5 reasons why a family pet would benefit children

CBS Minnesota

If you have kids, there probably comes a time when you hear the question: "Can we have a pet?"

Azure Davis, executive director of Ruff Start Rescue, shared with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers the five benefits a pet can have for family members. In no certain order, they are:

  1. Mental health
  2. Social skills
  3. Responsibility
  4. Activity
  5. Social awareness 

Ruff Start Rescue has pets available for adoption. Click here for more information.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 9:00 AM

