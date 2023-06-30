Watch CBS News
5 kids suffer minor injuries when school buses collide on I-494 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – There were some scary moments for kids on two school buses Thursday afternoon in Bloomington.

The Minnesota State Patrol says five children were hurt when two buses crashed on Interstate 494. One of the buses appears to have lost its trailer, too.

The children weren't badly hurt and didn't need to go to the hospital.

