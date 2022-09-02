Watch CBS News
5 displaced in Minneapolis fourplex fire

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five people, including three children, have been displaced following a fire at a Minneapolis residential fourplex Thursday evening.

According to Minneapolis fire officials, fire crews responded at 10:37 p.m. to the two-story fourplex on the 2200 block of Upton Avenue North. There, fire crews learned that a resident on the first floor extinguished a small fire in the kitchen of one unit.

Fire crews did not find any fire extension to any other parts of the structure and ventilated the smoke out of the unit.

Two adults, three children and two dogs were displaced due to fire and smoke damage. The Red Cross was called to help.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

