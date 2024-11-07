5 dead, including 2 children in Duluth; police suspect murder-suicide

DULUTH, Minn. — Five people, including two children, were found dead in Duluth Thursday afternoon in what police believe is a murder-suicide.

According to Duluth police, officers responded to a welfare call on the 6000 block of Tacony Street around 2:10 p.m. They found a 47-year-old woman and a child dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they were able to identify a suspect and set up a perimeter at his residence near the 4400 block of West 6th Street. Officers entered the home and found a 45-year-old woman and a child dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials say the suspect, a 46-year-old man, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KBJR

The victims knew each other, police say, and they believe there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.