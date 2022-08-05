5 bicyclists struck by car near Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. -- The Blue Earth Country Sheriff's Office reports that a vehicle struck and injured five bicyclists Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7, just south of Mapleton, near 111th Street.

The 30-year-old driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Volt struck the cyclists as both the group and the vehicle were traveling south.

There were eight bicyclists in the group -- one adult and seven youths -- and the injuries suffered by the five struck ranged from minor to serious, the sheriff's office said.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.