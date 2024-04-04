4th Street Saloon in north Minneapolis closes after four decades

MINNEAPOLIS — After nearly four decades of service, the 4th Street Saloon is closing its doors.

Owner of the north Minneapolis neighborhood staple, Greg Hegwood, shocked many when he announced that he aimed to sell.

One of the most surprised was general manager, Mike Oker. Oker has been the general manager at 4th Street Saloon for the past 25 years.

After learning of Hegwood's decision, Oker moved quickly and reached out to another Northside business owner, Teto Wilson.

"I wanted it to go to somebody who was going to do something that was going to enhance north Minneapolis," said Oker.

Wilson responded to Oker's call for help.

His vision for the space: The first food hall in north Minneapolis with fun that's more family-friendly.

"I thought about this space as being a great space where we can introduce more food options here," said Wilson. "Let's just say in between four to six different food vendors here and there is also going to be a bar."

He is also planning a dining area upstairs so people can eat while enjoying live entertainment.

"Imagine a place where they can just come sit down and dine," said Wilson. "You can bring your family, bring your kids, grandparents, whomever. We want to create a safe space for people to come and dine in north Minneapolis."

Safety has been an issue in the past for this area of north Minneapolis.

"We did cater to a younger crowd so we had issues that came along with that," said Oker.

Gun violence plagued the area around the saloon for years, but through it all, it stood for community, sponsoring events to bring people together.

The past owner beams with pride when talking about all that made this place special, like the bar built in 1917.

"It's Madagascar mahogany, which is almost never heard of anymore, and it's the longest bar in the state — 52 feet," said Hegwood. "Whisky barrel staves, they are all charred in the back from charring whiskey."

Now it's time for a new vision and new beginning for this corridor of north Minneapolis.

"If we want West Broadway and north Minneapolis to be live, those of us who live here and work here and invest here, we have to be the ones who do it," said Wilson.

