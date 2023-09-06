49ers, Nick Bosa agree on record 5-year $170 million extension

The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with holdout defensive end Nick Bosa that would reportedly make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter first reported on the deal in a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the deal Wednesday and said he was informed about it just minutes before a scheduled afternoon press conference.

Source: Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, including $122.5 million guaranteed, by a wide margin. It will make him the highest-paid defensive player in history. pic.twitter.com/bRm6S9Eemf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023

The deal, which reportedly includes a $122.5 million in guaranteed money, comes just four days before the 49ers' season-opener against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The average annual value (AAV) of $34 million would surpass that of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald which carries an AAV of $31.66 million.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA. Michael Owens / Getty Images

In 16 games played last season, Bosa recorded 51 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and a league-leading 18.5 sacks. He also led the league in QB hits with 48, and tied for second in tackles for loss with 19.

As the negotiations for the contract extension dragged on and Bosa continued to hold out past the preseason, Shanahan said the team was preparing to play Sunday without him, expressing relief at the 11th-hour deal.

"Once [the holdout] kind of went through the weekend, I just kind of got in my mind that we weren't playing with him, so, because if I would have gone back and forth I would have been miserable," he said. "So I just decided we weren't. I think our team was ready to not, that was our mindset this way, and it was a hell of a bonus to just get told that coming in here."

As for Bosa's availability in Week 1, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn't how many snaps Bosa could take but indicates he expects him to play.

"I know he'll come in shape," Shanahan said. "I know he'll be good. We'll be smart with it and it'll be based off the next 2.5 practices."

